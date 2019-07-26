Zamalek dispute Kahraba move to Portugal's CD Aves

Mahmoud 'Kahraba' Abdel-Moneim has played 25 times for Egypt

Egyptian club Zamalek insist that Mahmoud 'Kahraba' Abdel-Moneim is still their player despite Portugal's CD Aves announcing his signing.

On its website CD Aves say the 25-year-old has joined them on a two-year deal.

"The player did not attend the training and we know that he travelled out Egypt to negotiate with other clubs, we will go to Fifa" Zamalek president Mortada Mansour said on social media.

If the deal is confirmed it would be a return to Europe for Kahraba, who was not part of Egypt's squad at the recent Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, after loan spells at Swiss clubs Luzern and Grasshopper in 2013 and 2014.