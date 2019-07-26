James Husband: Blackpool sign Norwich City defender on season-long loan

James Husband began his career at Doncaster and has also had loans at Huddersfield Town and Fulham

Blackpool have signed Norwich City's left-sided defender James Husband on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town and played 33 games in League One.

He has made 22 appearances for the Canaries since moving from Middlesbrough in 2017.

"James has good experience at Championship level and is another important piece of the jigsaw for us," said Blackpool boss Simon Grayson.

"There was a fair bit of interest from clubs looking to sign him and we're delighted that we've been able to bring him to Blackpool."

