Luke Armstrong: Salford City sign Middlesbrough striker on three-year deal

Luke Armstrong scored three goals in League One while on loan at Accrington last season

Salford City have signed Middlesbrough striker Luke Armstrong.

The 23-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Ammies who will begin their first season in the English Football League next month.

Armstrong did not make a first-team appearance for Boro but had loans at Gateshead and Accrington last season.

"There's been a lot of work behind the scenes to try and get him on board," Salford manager Graham Alexander told the club website.

"Obviously [there was] genuine competition for his signature as you'd expect with a good player like that but we're delighted to get him on board.

"He's got an all-round game, he's physically strong, he can run, he can score goals, he can bring us into play and at the age of 23 we think we've got a fine young player on our hands."

The two clubs have not disclosed whether any fee was involved in the deal, but Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate said that "when Salford came in with an offer, it suited both parties".

