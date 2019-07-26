Scott Wharton: Northampton Town sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan

Scott Wharton made 15 League Two starts for Bury in the second half of last season

Blackburn Rovers centre-back Scott Wharton has joined Northampton Town on a season-long loan after signing a new three-year deal at Ewood Park.

The 21-year-old had loan spells with Lincoln City and Bury last season, both of whom gained promotion.

Wharton, who has made six first-team appearances for Blackburn, played 31 times in all competitions in 2018-19.

"He knows all about what is required to be successful at this level," said Northampton manager Keith Curle.

Defender Wharton has been given permission to play for the Cobblers in the League Cup and Checkatrade Trophy as well as in league fixtures.

Northampton begin the new season with a home game against Walsall on Saturday 3 August.

