Seny Dieng: Doncaster Rovers sign QPR goalkeeper on loan

Seny Dieng in action for Dundee
Seny Dieng played 18 times for Dundee in the second half of last season

League One side Doncaster Rovers have signed goalkeeper Seny Dieng on loan from QPR until 4 January.

The Swiss-born 24-year-old, who is of Senegalese descent, played 34 games on loan at Dundee and Stevenage last term.

Dieng had spells with Grasshoppers and German side Duisburg before joining QPR, where he has yet to make a first-team appearance in three seasons.

He is Doncaster boss Darren Moore's second signing, with Ben Sheaf joining on loan earlier this month.

