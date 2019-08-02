Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee
-
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 5Murray
- 4Martin
- 11Dow
- 21Paton
- 8Beadling
- 22Coley
- 15Nisbet
- 27McCann
Substitutes
- 3Lang
- 10Ryan
- 16Morrison
- 18Allan
- 20Gill
- 24Edwards
- 26Todd
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 3McGhee
- 5Forster
- 6Meekings
- 2Kerr
- 19Robertson
- 8Byrne
- 23Marshall
- 10McGowan
- 18Johnson
- 9Nelson
Substitutes
- 7Todd
- 11McDaid
- 12Ferrie
- 22Moore
- 25Cameron
- 26Mulligan
- 31Cunningham
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken