Scottish Championship
Dunfermline19:05Dundee
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 5Murray
  • 4Martin
  • 11Dow
  • 21Paton
  • 8Beadling
  • 22Coley
  • 15Nisbet
  • 27McCann

Substitutes

  • 3Lang
  • 10Ryan
  • 16Morrison
  • 18Allan
  • 20Gill
  • 24Edwards
  • 26Todd

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 3McGhee
  • 5Forster
  • 6Meekings
  • 2Kerr
  • 19Robertson
  • 8Byrne
  • 23Marshall
  • 10McGowan
  • 18Johnson
  • 9Nelson

Substitutes

  • 7Todd
  • 11McDaid
  • 12Ferrie
  • 22Moore
  • 25Cameron
  • 26Mulligan
  • 31Cunningham
Referee:
Greg Aitken

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa00000000
2Arbroath00000000
3Ayr00000000
4Dundee00000000
5Dundee Utd00000000
6Dunfermline00000000
7Inverness CT00000000
8Morton00000000
9Partick Thistle00000000
10Queen of Sth00000000
View full Scottish Championship table

