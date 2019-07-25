Leroy Fer: Former Swansea City captain signs for Feyenoord

Leroy Fer made more than 100 appearances for Swansea City

Former Swansea City captain Leroy Fer has joined Feyenoord on a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old midfielder was released by the Championship side in May 2019, ending a three-year stay after signing from Queen's Park Rangers.

The Netherlands international has been training with Feyenoord, having come through the Dutch Eredivisie side's youth system before joining FC Twente.

"My heart is here. I'm very happy to be back," Fer told the Feyenoord website.

"I feel stronger and fitter and I will do everything in my power to get back to my old level as soon as possible, in order to have a great season with Feyenoord."