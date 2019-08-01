Marvelous Nakamba: Aston Villa sign Zimbabwe midfielder from Club Bruges

Nakamba (left) played five times in the Champions League last season

Aston Villa have signed Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba for an undisclosed fee - their 12th signing of the summer.

Nakamba, 25, is the second player to join from Belgian side Club Bruges this summer following £22m forward Wesley.

The deal takes Villa's summer spending past £120m as they prepare for a first season back in the Premier League.

"He's very mobile, very good in possession and will fit with our style of play," said manager Dean Smith.

Nakamba played in the Champions League for Club Bruges last season and has 18 caps for his country.

He is the club's second signing of the day, following the £8m arrival of goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley.

Smith's side start their Premier League season away at Tottenham on 10 August.