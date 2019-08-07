Lee Geum-min: Manchester City sign South Korea forward on two-year deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Min-ji Yeo set up with a brilliant back heel

Manchester City have signed South Korea forward Lee Geum-min from Gyeongju KHNP on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old represented South Korea in this summer's World Cup, where they lost all three of their group games.

Lee has scored 16 goals in 54 appearances since making her senior debut for her country.

"To my team-mates, coaches, manager, the fans and everyone involved, I want to be remembered as a good player," she told the club website.

Manager Nick Cushing added: "Previously, we've tended to recruit English or European players, but we wanted an attacking player who would bring us some real attacking prowess and a bit of flair."

