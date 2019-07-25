Football gossip: Zaha, Maguire, Bale, Pogba, Neymar, Malcom

Everton have told Crystal Palace they are prepared to bid £60m and include 28-year-old Turkey striker Cenk Tosun as part of a deal for Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 26 - but fear they could miss out to Chelsea. (Telegraph)

Manchester United could be forced to meet Leicester City's £80m asking price for England defender Harry Maguire after United's 25-year-old Ivorian centre-back Eric Bailly suffered a knee injury in Thursday's friendly win over Tottenham. (Mirror)

Leicester's 23-year-old English winger Demarai Gray says there is "nothing to worry about" over Maguire and does not believe the defender, 26, is disgruntled that there has been no movement regarding his future. (Leicester Mercury)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, as a potential transfer target, insisting he is focused on building a team rather than acquiring individuals. (Independent)

Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld's transfer value has increased dramatically after the 30-year-old Belgium centre-back's £25m release clause expired on Thursday. (Sun)

Manchester United are preparing for 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba's departure and are closing in on a £70m move for Lazio's Serbia international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 24. (Mirror)

However, Pogba could actually stay at Old Trafford for at least another year, which would scupper any move for Milinkovic-Savic (Express)

Aston Villa are on the verge of making their 11th signing of the transfer window - and taking their summer spending to £120m - with an £11m move for Club Brugge and Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, 25. (Telegraph)

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, will not be able to persuade Paris St-Germain striker Neymar to move to the Serie A side- because the 27-year-old Brazil international has his heart set on rejoining Spanish giants Barcelona. (Star)

Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Barcelona's Brazilian forward Malcom for 42m euros (£37.5m). (Goal)

Manchester United have been told they will have to spend more than £30m on Newcastle's 21-year-old English midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Manchester Evening News)

Middlesbrough are expected to sign English winger Marcus Browne, 21, from West Ham United.(Teesside Gazette)

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is remaining optimistic over his side's chances of signing Colombia forward James Rodriguez, 28, from Real Madrid this summer. (Marca)

Meanwhile, the agents of Lille and Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 24, have been in Naples to discuss a possible transfer to Napoli. The Italian club would also throw in Algeria midfielder Adam Ounas, 22, in a deal worth more than 82m euros (£73m). (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Lyon's 23-year-old French striker Moussa Dembele will be on Manchester United's shortlist if the club sell Belgium international Romelu Lukaku, 26. (Sky Sports)

Norwich City have been put off by Ipswich Town's £5m valuation for 20-year-old English midfielder Andre Dozzell. (Norwich Evening News)

Newcastle United are close to signing former Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott, 21, on a free transfer. Scott has played for the England Under-16s, Republic of Ireland Under-17s and USA Under-18s and under-20s. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Aberdeen forward Stevie May's hopes of returning to hometown club St Johnstone look to have ended. The 26-year-old Scot had passed a medical earlier in the week but talks stalled between the clubs. (Daily Record)