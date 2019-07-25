George Dobson: Sunderland sign Walsall midfielder for an undisclosed fee

George Dobson began his career at Arsenal but did not make a senior appearance

Sunderland have signed midfielder George Dobson from Walsall for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Saddlers from West Ham in 2015 and played 91 games, has signed a three-year deal on Wearside.

After starting out at Arsenal, he moved across London to the Hammers and had loan stays at Walsall and also in the Netherlands with Sparta Rotterdam.

"To finally get the deal done is a dream come true," Dobson said.

He told the club website: "I played in the same league last year, but the difference in facilities is frightening, so the opportunity to use them every day to improve my game is something I'm really looking forward to."

Manager Jack Ross added: "George has been on our radar for a while, so I'm delighted we were able to finalise a deal and bring him to the football club.

"He's still young, but he is an experienced player with over 100 senior games under his belt."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.