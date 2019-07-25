Darren Bent: Ex-England and Tottenham striker retires aged 35

Darren Bent scored 211 goals in his professional club career, as well as four for England

Former England, Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has retired more than a year after his last professional appearance.

The 35-year-old had been without a club after leaving Derby County at the end of the 2017-18 season, having scored 211 goals in 558 career games.

Bent came through the academy system at Ipswich Town, and went on to play for nine senior clubs.

He made his England debut in March 2006 and won 13 caps, scoring four goals.

The Londoner amassed almost £50m in transfer fees during his 18-year career, including Aston Villa paying a club-record £18m to sign him from Sunderland in January 2011.

He finished his career at Burton on loan and played his last game for the Brewers at Preston in May 2018.