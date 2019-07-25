Geoff Cameron: QPR sign Stoke City midfielder on a free transfer

  • From the section QPR
Geoff Cameron
Geoff Cameron was a popular figure at QPR last season

Queens Park Rangers have re-signed midfielder Geoff Cameron on a permanent one-year deal, following a successful loan from Stoke City last season.

The 34-year-old USA international made 19 appearances, scoring once, during a season-long spell at Loftus Road.

Cameron had another year to run on his existing deal with the Potters where he played 186 games, but did not feature once in 2018-19.

"The fans have been great with me," Cameron said.

He told the club website: "I've seen a few Tweets - one guy said that if I signed permanently then he'd get a tattoo of me on his leg. I'm happy to be back."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you