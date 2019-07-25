Geoff Cameron: QPR sign Stoke City midfielder on a free transfer

Geoff Cameron was a popular figure at QPR last season

Queens Park Rangers have re-signed midfielder Geoff Cameron on a permanent one-year deal, following a successful loan from Stoke City last season.

The 34-year-old USA international made 19 appearances, scoring once, during a season-long spell at Loftus Road.

Cameron had another year to run on his existing deal with the Potters where he played 186 games, but did not feature once in 2018-19.

"The fans have been great with me," Cameron said.

He told the club website: "I've seen a few Tweets - one guy said that if I signed permanently then he'd get a tattoo of me on his leg. I'm happy to be back."

