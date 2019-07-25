Tristan Abrahams: Former Norwich City striker joins Newport County

Striker Tristan Abrahams (centre) has joined Newport on a two-year deal

Newport County have signed Tristan Abrahams on a two-year deal after he came out of contract at Norwich City.

The 20-year-old striker joined the Canaries from Leyton Orient in July 2017 and spent last season on loan at Exeter City and Yeovil Town.

The 6ft 1in player made his debut for Orient in their 4-0 League Two win at Newport County in March 2017.

"He is someone I have kept an eye on since the day Leyton Orient beat us," said Newport boss Michael Flynn.

That defeat in 2017 prompted the departure of then manager Graham Westley and the appointment of Flynn, who went on to save the club from relegation to the National League.

"Tristan has undoubted talent because he got his move to Norwich City and I know that he's eager to get to that level again.," Flynn added.

"He will add invaluable competition for places in the attacking department - he's big, strong, left-footed and quick."

