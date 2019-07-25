Dani Ceballos: Arsenal sign Real Madrid midfielder on loan

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos has six caps for Spain

Arsenal have signed Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old has made 56 appearances for the Spanish giants since joining in 2017 from Real Betis.

Gunners coach Unai Emery said: "We're excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision."

Arsenal are also set to sign Saint-Etienne centre-back William Saliba, 18, who is expected to cost about £27m.

The France youth international will return to the Ligue 1 club on loan next season before joining up with the Gunners in 2020.

Saliba has expressed a desire to join Arsenal despite late interest from Tottenham.

Ceballos will be wear the number eight shirt this season and could make his debut against Lyon in the Emirates Cup on Sunday.