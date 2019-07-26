Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Arsenal, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Southampton, Leicester

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Partizan centre-half Strahinja Pavlovic was scouted by Celtic manager Neil Lennon in action against Connah's Quay Nomads in the Serbian side's 1-0 Europa League qualifying victory in Wales on Thursday after being alerted to the 18-year-old's potential. (Scottish Sun)

Arsenal have reopened talks with Celtic over a £25m transfer of Kieran Tierney, although the English Premier League club have not yet made a third offer having already met the Scottish champions' valuation for the 22-year-old Scotland left-back but with the Glasgow club wanting the money up front instead of instalments. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have "run checks" on Basel 26-year-old Silvan Widmer and 32-year-old Antonio Barragan of Real Betis as they consider signing a second right-back following the arrival of Hatem Abd Elhamed from Hapoel Be'er Sheva. (Daily Mail)

Celtic could be in line for a cash windfall with Manchester United considering a move for Moussa Dembele, who joined Olympic Lyonnais from the Scottish champions, should they sell Romelu Lukaku. (Evening Times)

Crystal Palace's interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos looks to be over after the English Premier League club signed Jordan Ayew from Swansea City after his loan spell in London last season. (Evening Times)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Ryan Kent had "sensational moments" in the pre-season friendly against Sevilla and "is a wonderful kind, a wonderful player" as Rangers await news of whether they will have 22-year-old winger back at Ibrox on loan. (Daily Record)

Former Leyton Orient centre-half Teddy Mezague, the 29-year-old looking to leave Israeli top-flight club Hapoel Ra'anana, has been handed a trial by Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)

Livingston manager Gary Holt says he could not turn down striker Dolly Menga's emotional pleas as the 26-year-old striker prepares for a loan move to Atletico Petroleos de Luanda in his homeland in an attempt to win back his place in the Angola squad. (The Courier)

Striker Stevie May's move to St Johnstone from Aberdeen appears to have collapsed, opening the door to both Dundee and St Mirren as they pursue the 26-year-old. (The Courier)

Rangers striker Andrew Dallas is wanted by Cambridge United after the 20-year-old impressed in a trial match for Colin Calderwood's side against Leicester City. (Scottish Sun)

Southampton are on the trail of Dundee United midfielder Scott Banks, who spent last season on loan to Clyde, and scouted the 17-year-old as he helped the Scottish Championship side defeat Cowdenbeath 3-0 in the League Cup group stage. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom says English League Two clubs can gazump the Scottish Premiership outfit in the transfer market. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Cluj head coach Dan Petrescu, whose side lead Maccabi Tel Aviv as they look to set up a tie against Celtic, has criticised governing body Uefa for making a mockery of the Champions League by making his own side and the Scottish champions play so many qualifiers to reach the group stage. (The Herald)

Winger Joe Newell, who has joined Hibernian from Rotherham United, says Hearts players Michael Smith and Conor Washington, both former team-mates played a major part in him join the Edinburgh club. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock owner Billy Bowie insists that the resignation of chief executive Kirsten Robertson had nothing to do with the side's shock exit from Europa League qualifiers by Welsh part-timers Connah's Quay Nomads. (Daily Record, print edition)

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has raided the Scottish champions to take analyst Jack Lyons with him to Leicester City. (Scottish Sun)