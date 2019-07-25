Jose Baxter: Plymouth Argyle sign forward on short-term deal

Jose Baxter played a full campaign with Oldham last season having come back from a drugs ban

Plymouth Argyle have signed former Oldham, Sheffield United and Everton forward Jose Baxter.

The 27-year-old, who scored four goals in 34 games for Oldham last season, was released at the end of the campaign and has signed an undisclosed length short-term deal at Home Park.

He was Everton's youngest ever first-team player when he made his debut aged 16 at the start of the 2008-09 season.

The Liverpool-born player has also spent time at Tranmere Rovers.

Baxter twice failed drugs tests while at Sheffield United, but has since talked of how he has turned his life around following the birth of his daughter and the influence of Everton chairman Bill Kenwright.

