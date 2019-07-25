Joe Lynch: Morecambe sign former Crewe midfielder
- From the section Morecambe
Morecambe have brought in former Crewe Alexandra midfielder Joe Lynch on a non-contract basis.
Lynch, 19, did not make a senior appearance for Morecambe's League Two rivals and was released this summer.
Manager Jim Bentley told the club website: "Joe has had a very good upbringing at Crewe and is a talented player who is looking to kick on.
"He's an honest, likeable lad who's willing to work hard. He has good qualities and a desire to succeed."
