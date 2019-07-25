African champions Algeria are biggest climbers in latest Fifa rankings

Algeria beat Senegal to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Newly crowned African champions Algeria were the biggest climbers in the latest Fifa rankings published on Thursday.

The Desert Foxes, who beat Senegal to lift the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last week, moved up 28 places on July's list to go to 40th in the world and fourth in Africa.

Senegal retained top spot on the continent, moving up two places to reach 20th in the world - their best ever ranking.

Nigeria, who won bronze in Egypt, went up 12 places to 33 on the global list and third in Africa.

Tunisia, the other semi-finalists at the Nations Cup, were second in Africa, behind Senegal, but moved down four places to 29th in the world.

Surprise quarter-finalists Madagascar were rewarded for their impressive run in Egypt, moving up 12 places to 96th overall.

Benin - who knocked out Morocco in the last-16 - went up six places to 82nd in the world with Morocco also going up six places to 41st in the world and fifth in Africa.

Nations Cup hosts Egypt went up nine spots to make the top 50, moving up to 49th overall.

Ghana are just below the Pharaohs in 7th on the African list having maintained their position of 50th in the world.

Belgium remained top of the global standings followed by Brazil, France and England.

Africa's Top 10 on July's Fifa rankings (global position and movement in brackets):