Egyptian Premier League: Al Ahly win title with game to spare

Tunisia left-back Ali Maaloul scored for Ahly on Wednesday in their title-winning victory over Arab Contractors

Al Ahly secured the Egyptian Premier League title on Wednesday with a 3-1 win away to Arab Contractors.

Tunisia defender Ali Maaloul set Al Ahly on their way with a goal after 26 minutes.

A second-half brace from Hussein El Shahat made it 3-0 to Ahly with the home side grabbing a consolation goal in the dying seconds.

The result put Ahly five points clear of their great rivals Zamalek with one game of the league season left to play.

The remainder of the Egyptian league season had been delayed whilst the country hosted the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Al Ahly extended their record of domestic league titles to 41 with this year's triumph.