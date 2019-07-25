Tottenham Hotspur announce new £320m shirt deal

Son Heung-min and fellow Tottenham team-mates are on tour in the far east

Tottenham have signed a new shirt sponsor deal with AIA, worth £320m over eight years.

The life insurance company has been on Spurs' shirts since 2013, but the new deal is a significant rise in revenue for the Champions League finalists.

The deal matches the reported £40m Chelsea signed in 2015 with Yokohama tyres.

Manchester United's seven-year deal with US car brand Chevrolet remains the biggest, worth about £50m per year.

AIA will continue to appear on the front of the club's men's, women's and academy team's shirts until 2027.

Spurs have recently opened their £1bn stadium, much of which was paid for with loans.

Despite that cost, in April they announced a world-record profit of £113m after tax for the 2017-18 season.