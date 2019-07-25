Tom Dele-Bashiru: Watford sign former Man City midfielder on six-year deal
Watford have signed Tom Dele-Bashiru on a six-year deal after his contract expired at Manchester City.
The central midfielder made one appearance for the Premier League champions, in the Carabao Cup in 2017.
Dele-Bashiru, 19, has represented both England and Nigeria at youth level and scored for the Super Eagles in May's Under-20 World Cup against Qatar.
He becomes the Hornets' second signing of the summer, following Craig Dawson's move from West Bromwich Albion.