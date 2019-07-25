Martin Braithwaite: Middlesbrough striker joins Leganes

Martin Braithwaite scored three goals in 19 appearances for Boro last season before leaving on loan

Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite has completed a permanent move to Leganes for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old Denmark international spent the second half of last season on loan with the Spanish side after asking to leave the Championship side.

He joined for an undisclosed fee from Toulouse on a four-year deal in 2017.

Braithwaite, who has signed a four-year contract, scored nine goals in 40 appearances and also spent time on loan with French club Bordeaux last year.

