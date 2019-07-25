Pete Wild: FC Halifax Town name former Oldham Athletic boss as manager

Media playback is not supported on this device The Oldham fan who masterminded an FA Cup giant killing

National League side FC Halifax Town have named former Oldham Athletic head coach Pete Wild as their new manager.

Wild left League Two Oldham in May for personal reasons, having spent two spells in caretaker charge last term.

He replaces Jamie Fullarton, who resigned on 15 July having led Halifax to a 16th-place finish in 2018-19.

"I feel I can draw on my experiences from last season and work quickly to ensure this club competes well in this division," Wild told the club website.

The highlight of Wild's time in charge of Oldham was a 2-1 win at Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup third round in January.