Phil Foden: Man City midfielder says he feels 'lucky' to be part of 'special team'

Phil Foden (second from right) is seen as a long-term successor to David Silva at Manchester City

Phil Foden said he "feels lucky" to be part of a "special team" at Manchester City and only working hard will keep him there.

Foden, 19, joined up with his City team-mates on their Asia pre-season tour after playing for England in the European Under-21s Championship.

He came off the bench in City's 6-1 friendly win over Kitchee in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Foden played 26 games last season, scoring seven goals.

But the highly rated midfielder is seen as a long-term successor to David Silva - who announced the the 2019-20 campaign will be his last at City.

After City's domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup titles last term, Foden feels he is in a great environment to learn under manager Pep Guardiola.

"I am lucky to be part of it," said Foden. "It is a special team. The success comes from the depth of the squad.

"Anyone who plays will put a shift in and play well."

City take on J-League side Yokohama F Marinos in Japan on 27 July and face Liverpool at Wembley in the Community Shield on 4 August.