Pedro Obiang: West Ham midfielder joins Serie A side Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang
Obiang won West Ham's goal of the season award in 2017-18 with a thunderbolt strike against Tottenham

Midfielder Pedro Obiang has left West Ham to join Serie A side Sassuolo for a reported £7.2m fee.

The 27-year-old joined the Hammers from Sampdoria in 2015 and played 116 games for them, scoring three goals.

The Equatorial Guinea international won the club's goal of the season award in 2017-18 after a thunderbolt strike against Tottenham.

Obiang becomes the eighth senior West Ham player to leave London Stadium this summer.

Goalkeeper Adrian, defender Sam Byram, midfielders Edimilson Fernandes and Samir Nasri and forwards Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll have all departed.

