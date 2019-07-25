Ben Wilmot: Watford defender joins Swansea City on loan

Ben Wilmot, who can also play in midfield, has represented England at Under-19 and Under-20 level

Swansea City have signed Watford defender Ben Wilmot on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old centre-back becomes manager Steve Cooper's second summer recruit to the Liberty Stadium.

Wilmot began his career at Stevenage, earning a call-up for England Under-19s after impressing in League Two.

Premier League Watford paid £1.5m for him in May 2018, while Wilmot went on loan to Italian club Udinese from January to May last season.

