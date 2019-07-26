Europa League: Connah's Quay Nomads 'firmly in the game' - Andy Morrison

Connah's Quay Nomads are appearing in the Europa League for a fourth successive season

Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison says his side have a chance of doing "something magical" away to Partizan Belgrade.

Nomads lost 1-0 against the Serbian club in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg at Rhyl's Belle Vue.

Morrison's men face a tough test in the return leg in Belgrade on Thursday, 1 August.

"We needed to be in the game and we're firmly in the game," Morrison said.

"It was important that we went there still with a chance of doing something magical and we firmly are.

"We saw enough in the last 10 minutes to know we can ruffle them, get in behind them, down the sides of them and we can create chances - and we will.

"We will get a goal away in Belgrade, whether they score four or five is a different matter, but we will get a goal there."

Nomads lost 2-1 to Kilmarnock in the home leg of their first qualifying round tie but a 2-0 away win saw them progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Partizan's Aleksandar Scekic netted the only goal of the first leg in Rhyl in which Nomads more than matched Savo Milosevic's side.

"It is a very, very good outfit and a very strong team who I was impressed with," Morrison added.

"But not as impressed as I was with my group of players, who I thought were outstanding and gave an incredible account of themselves.

"The gulf is huge and we know where we are in the food chain compared to Partizan Belgrade and yet we keep dining at the same table as teams like that.

"That's testament to what we are as a football club."