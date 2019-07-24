Jan Mlakar: QPR sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker on loan

From the section

Slovenia Under-21 international Jan Mlakar (left) started his career in Italy with Fiorentina

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed Brighton striker Jan Mlakar on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old joined the Premier League side from NK Maribor in January, but was loaned straight back to the Slovenian outfit.

Mlakar scored 13 goals in 26 league appearances last season as Maribor won the league title.

"Jan is a very talented striker who we've been aware of for a while," R's boss Mark Warburton said.

"He is a very promising player who has already shown his qualities at international level."

