Women's Premiership: Linfield win big to go top of table

Linfield Ladies thrashed Comber Rec 13-1 to return to the top of the Women's Premiership table and boost their goal difference against rivals Glentoran.

With the Glens not in action, Linfield seized the chance to reclaim top spot with nine goals in the first half against the basement strugglers.

Linfield are now three points ahead of Glentoran having played a game more and have a superior goal difference of +8.

Cliftonville beat Crusaders Strikers 5-1 in the north Belfast derby.

Marissa Callaghan took on the role of player-manager for Cliftonville in the league clash against Crusaders at Solitude

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan guided the Reds to a big win at Solitude which closes the gap on third-placed Sion Swifts Ladies to five points.

The experienced midfielder was acting as player-manager after Marty Douglas stepped down earlier in the week.

Callaghan was on the scoresheet alongside the returning Billie Simpson, last season's Player of the Year, while Megan Moran and Joana da Silva (two) were also on target.

Heather Mearns netted a consolation goal for the Crues, who are now nine points adrift of Cliftonville in fourth.