Dawid Szczepaniak: Wrexham sign goalkeeper on one-year deal

Dawid Szczepaniak joins Michael Oakes, Rob Lainton and Christian Dibble between the sticks at the Racecourse

Wrexham have signed goalkeeper Dawid Szczepaniak on a one-year contract following a successful trial.

The 19-year-old former Airbus UK Broughton player was born in Poland but moved to Wrexham aged 15.

Szczepaniak joined League Two side Morecambe last season on a one-year deal but that was not renewed.

"Dawid's come in on trial and he's done well. He's a good age and a good size and he's had a bit of experience with Morecambe," manager Bryan Hughes said.

"He's someone that we can develop, potentially send on loan to get game time and also give us a bit more security in the goalkeeping department.

"He's keen, he's eager. One of the biggest things is he lives locally as well - that's a big plus. I was aware of him last season and I'm delighted to have him on board."