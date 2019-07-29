EFL 2019-20: Choose your Championship, League One & League Two promotion winners

A group of BBC Sport journalists predicted eventual Championship winners Norwich would finish 11th last season. Whoops...

Did you pick Norwich to win the Championship last season? Luton to finish first in League One? Or Lincoln to top the pile in League Two?

Then why not have a go at our English Football League promotion predictor?

Select the clubs you think will go up from the Championship, League One and League Two in the 2019-20 season, share them with your friends and then prepare to be lauded or mocked by them when the campaign finishes next May.

A group of 18 BBC Sport journalists have also made their selections - they were asked to select the sides they thought would win the respective divisions, clinch automatic promotion and go up via the play-offs. Find out who they picked below...

Leeds and Fulham tipped for top two in Championship

Leeds received the most selections (15) from our panel of reporters, closely followed by relegated Fulham (12). One person predicted Leeds would win the play-offs, but all other votes for those two clubs were for top-two finishes.

Cardiff, another team to drop out of the top flight last season, and West Bromwich Albion got six votes apiece - both receiving two as champions and four as play-off winners.

Four people tipped Stoke and Bristol City for promotion this season, while Brentford (three), Nottingham Forest (two), Derby and QPR (both one) also received votes.

Portsmouth and Sunderland set for Championship?

Two clubs who failed to make it out of the League One play-offs last season, Portsmouth and Sunderland, were tipped for promotion by 14 of our 18 reporters.

Nine predicted Ipswich, relegated from the Championship last term, would secure an immediate return to the second tier.

Seven have gone for Peterborough to be promoted, while Rotherham received four votes.

League Two champions Lincoln got two votes, while Blackpool, Tranmere, MK Dons and Doncaster all got one.

Bradford and Plymouth strongly fancied in fourth tier

Nine reporters predicted Bradford would end the season as League Two champions and a further four believe they will go up automatically.

Ryan Lowe took Bury up from the fourth tier last term and 15 of our panel think he will repeat the feat with his new club Plymouth, with six of those tipping Argyle to win the title.

What about EFL newcomers Leyton Orient and Salford? Nobody predicted Salford would win the League Two title, but 10 of our 18 journalists believe they will be promoted. Three picked Orient to go up.

Mansfield (nine) and Forest Green (six), who were both beaten in last season's play-off semi-finals, were the only other clubs to get more than five votes.

