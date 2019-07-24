Ipswich Town: Tristan Nydam to miss six months after breaking ankle

Tristan Nydam's only appearance for Ipswich last season came as a substitute against Brentford

Ipswich Town midfielder Tristan Nydam will be out of action for six months after breaking his ankle and damaging ligaments in a pre-season friendly.

The 19-year-old was stretchered off during the second half of a 1-1 draw at Notts County on Tuesday.

Nydam, who spent part of last season on loan in Scotland with St Johnstone, will require surgery on the injury.

It follows news that fellow midfielder Teddy Bishop has been ruled out for three months with knee ligament damage.