Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 1st Leg
Connah's Quay Nomads18:30Partizan Belgrade
Venue: Belle Vue, Rhyl

Europa League: Connah's Quay Nomads v Partizan Belgrade (Thu)

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Partizan will know they’ve been in a game'
Europa League second qualifying round first leg: Connah's Quay Nomads v Partizan Belgrade
Venue: Belle Vue, Rhyl Date: Thursday, 25 July Kick-off: 18:30 BST
Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport Website.

Connah's Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison says his side will "embrace" the challenge of Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League second qualifying round.

Nomads knocked out Kilmarnock in the previous round after a stunning 2-0 win at Rugby Park overturned a 2-1 deficit.

The winners will face Turkish outfit Malatyaspor or Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana in the next round.

"We know what's coming with the Serbians and we know how tough it's going to be," Morrison said.

"But like I say many times, and I just smile, our lads just love that and they will embrace it.

"They [Partizan Belgrade] will know they've been in a game, that's for sure."

Nomads will once again host Thursday's first leg at Rhyl's Belle Vue Stadium.

Partizan Belgrade, managed by former Aston Villa striker Savo Milosevic, won 4-0 against Rhyl in a Champions League qualifier at Belle Vue in 2009.

Morrison is hoping to keep the tie alive ahead of the second leg in Belgrade on Thursday, 1 August.

Andy Morris celebrates the win over Kilmarnock with Callum Morris
Connah's Quay Nomads are in Europe for a fourth successive season

"[We want] to make sure that when we go to Serbia that we're travelling out there not just as tourists, we're going out there as footballers to win a game of football.

"These teams are so good that if you're not meticulous in everything that you do for the 90 minutes it can get messy.

"It's so important that we keep as close to that clean sheet as we can that then gives us a chance.

"We've shown that we can be 2-1 down and go away and win a game of football."

Morrison, who is without the suspended Ryan Wignall, hailed the victory over Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock as "one of the biggest upsets in the history of Europa League".

The former Manchester City defender says the win has been a boost to Welsh football.

"We've had four years back to back and it's been fantastic, and beating Kilmarnock and the coverage that it got afterwards was special," Morrison added.

"We're representing Connah's Quay first and foremost and individual players want to leave an impression.

"But you're also representing the Welsh League and I've been here now for seven years and grown very fond of the league.

"I want it to be in the right light and I want people to respect the league.

"We can only gain respect by getting results against teams that are deemed to be superior to us."

