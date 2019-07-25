FAW aims to increase Wales ticket allocation in Azerbaijan

Bakcell Stadium in Baku

Welsh football bosses are trying to negotiate a bigger ticket allocation for travelling fans for Wales' Euro 2020 qualifier in Azerbaijan.

The 16 November game will be played at the Bakcell Stadium, in Baku, which has a seated capacity of just 11,000.

Visiting supporters are entitled to five per cent of the capacity, which is only 550.

A Football Association of Wales (FAW) spokesperson said: "Ticket allocation is still being negotiated."

The FAW added: "There will be an update over the coming weeks."

To date, both of Azerbaijan's previous home games in Group E - against Hungary and Slovakia - have been played at the Bakcell Stadium, which was opened in 2012. Their home game with Croatia is also set for the same stadium.

Azerbaijan's biggest ground is the Baku Olympic Stadium, which seats 68,700 people.

Wales' tie in Baku is the penultimate game in the group and the final away tie for Ryan Giggs' men.