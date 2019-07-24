Kemar Roofe: Leeds United striker out for four weeks with ankle injury

Kemar Roofe
Kemar Roofe was forced off with an ankle injury in the pre-season friendly against Western Sydney Warriors

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe will miss the start of the season after being ruled out for four weeks with an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in the pre-season friendly win over Western Sydney Warriors in Australia.

The former Oxford United man scored 15 goals last season as Leeds finished third in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa's side start the new season with a trip to Bristol City on Sunday, 4 August.

