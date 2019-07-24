Non-league Atherton Collieries to host Al-Ittihad in friendly

Atherton Collieries' 2,500-capacity Alder House ground which will host Wednesday's friendly with eight-time Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

This summer has already seen some unexpected games building up to the new football season.

Kuwait, 156th in Fifa's world rankings, beat non-league Marlow in a friendly earlier this month, while League One Accrington Stanley took on Marseille, the nine-times champions of France.

But have Atherton Collieries, a non-league club near Wigan, pulled off an even bigger coup?

The Colls, who play in the seventh-tier Northern Premier League Premier Division, have landed a friendly with one of the top teams in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad are the eight-time champions of Saudi Arabia, two-time Asia Champions League winners and finished fourth at the 2005 Fifa Club World Cup.

They were recently managed by newly appointed West Brom boss Slaven Bilic.

Al-Ittihad have a Twitter following of 3.7 million, compared with Atherton Collieries' 7,264.

They play at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah - a world away from Colls' 2,500-capacity Alder House, where Wednesday's friendly is taking place.

Al-Ittihad are currently based in nearby Bolton for a series of friendlies against Leeds, Bury and Bolton, and wanted to fit in one last match before returning to Jeddah.

"Something like this doesn't come around often," Colls secretary Emil Anderson told BBC Sport.

"It's like the unknown for us and it will probably be the unknown for them as well. It's going to be a memorable night for the club."