Scottish Gossip: Rangers, James Tavernier, Stuart McCall, Ian Black, Lewis Morgan, Celtic, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Hibs, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

James Tavernier describes talk of an £8m bid from his first club Newcastle United as a "compliment" but says he's fully focused on Rangers. (Sun)

Stuart McCall hits back at Ian Black, calling him a "liar" and "embarrassing", after the midfielder's foul-mouthed rant at the former Rangers boss over his omission from the Premiership play-off final against Motherwell in 2015. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Lewis Morgan doesn't want another loan move as he is determined to stay and fight for a first-team place. (Herald, subscription required)

Aberdeen's Europa League opponents Chikhura Sachkhere of Georgia have made Thursday's first-leg tie, which has been moved to the capital Tbilisi, free entry to try to boost crowd numbers. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says new signing Funso Ojo choose Pittodrie over Hibernian for "footballing reasons, not money." (Sun)

St Mirren are trying to sign former Dundee United striker Pavol Safranko on loan from Danish side Aalborg. (Daily Record)

Hibs' hopes of re-signing midfielder Stephane Omeonga, who spent part of last season on loan from Genoa, have been dashed after the 23-year-old agreed to join Belgian side Cercle Brugge. (Herald, print edition)

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon is out for up to six weeks after damaging knee ligaments in Sunday's 2-1 Scottish League Cup defeat to Ross County. (Daily Express, print edition)