Bale scores for Real v Arsenal but Zidane says future 'unchanged'

Gareth Bale scored in his first pre-season appearance for Real Madrid, but his future at the club remains in doubt.

Bale came off the bench at half-time to net as Real won on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the International Champions Cup.

After the game in Maryland, coach Zinedine Zidane said: "He put in a good performance and I'm pleased for him."

But the Frenchman added: "Nothing has changed, you know the situation."

Zidane had previously said Bale is "very close to leaving" the club and that his exit would be "best for everyone", claiming it was the Welshman's decision not play in an earlier game against Bayern Munich.

On Bale's appearance against Arsenal, the Real coach added, "He played today, he wanted to and he did a good job.

"He wanted to be with us today; he trained normally and played the match. I make the decisions and he played one half. We'll have to see what happens. He's still here with us at this stage."

Arsenal took a 2-0 lead through Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Real full-back Nacho was sent off in the ninth minute - with Arsenal also reduced to 10 men on 40 minutes when Sokratis was shown a red card.

Real, who had Eden Hazard in the starting line-up, hit back with goals from Bale and Marco Asensio in the 15 minutes after half-time.

The Wales international also cleared a Calum Chambers shot off the line, but had a weak effort saved easily by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as the his side won the shootout 3-2.

Bale has been linked with a number of clubs over the summer, including a possible move to the Chinese Super League with a reported £1m a week wage.