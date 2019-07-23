Vincent Janssen: Striker leaves Tottenham to join Monterrey

Vincent Janssen
Janssen scored just two Premier League goals for Tottenham

Striker Vincent Janssen has left Tottenham to join Mexican top-flight side Monterrey for a reported £6.3m.

The 25-year-old Dutchman joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar for £17m in 2016 but failed to live up to expectations, scoring just six goals in 42 games.

He spent the 2017-18 season on-loan at Turkish side Fenerbahce but struggled with injuries and netted five times in 18 appearances.

Last season, he played just three games, all off the bench, for Spurs.

