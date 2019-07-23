Jamie Mascoll: Wycombe Wanderers sign left-back on one-year contract
Left-back Jamie Mascoll has joined Wycombe on a one-year deal following his release by Charlton this summer.
The 22-year-old, who began his career with non-league Dulwich Hamlet, impressed manager Gareth Ainsworth during a pre-season trial.
"Jamie is very quick, very athletic and has shown he's got an excellent delivery," Ainsworth said.
"We believe he's got the attributes that give us another option in the left-back role."
