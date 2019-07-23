Football gossip: Rose, Alderweireld, Maguire, Longstaff, Nelson, Lo Celso

Paris St-Germain have moved ahead of Juventus in the race for Tottenham defender Danny Rose and are confident of completing a £20m deal for the 29-year-old England international. (Sun)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is ready to push Toby Alderweireld's price up to £40m if the 30-year-old Belgian's £25m release clause is allowed to expire on Friday. (Telegraph)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will not join the summer tour as the club continues to work on transfers with two weeks to go before the deadline. (ESPN)

Woodward remains confident of completing deals for Leicester's England defender Harry Maguire, 26, and Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will decide in the next two weeks whether to let England Under-21 winger Reiss Nelson, 19, join Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan. (Sun)

Tottenham have moved closer to signing Real Betis' Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 23, for £45m. (Sun)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon will hold talks with Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney, 22, after a third bid from Arsenal was rejected for failing to meet the Scottish club's valuation of £25m. (Daily Record)

Sporting Lisbon's Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, says he wants to play in the Premier League amid rumours of a move to Manchester United. (Mirror)

Sporting and Manchester United are still divided over the fee for Fernandes, with the Premier League side £7m short of the Portuguese outfit's £62m valuation. (Star)

Leicester have reportedly offered to double the wages of Sampdoria's Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet, 25, in order to beat AC Milan to the transfer. (Leicester Mercury)

Liverpool will not allow England Under-21 midfielder Ovie Ejaria to leave on loan again this season - but are prepared to sell the 21-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is still looking to bring one more player in this summer, but admits it will be a very different transfer window to last summer's when they spent £170m. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 21, who spent last term on loan at West Brom, is set for a second successive season away, joining Championship side Blackburn. (Manchester Evening News)

Ipswich's Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Judge, 30, has told manager Paul Lambert he would like to leave the club, amid interest from QPR. (East Anglian Daily Times)