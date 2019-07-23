Ryan Edwards: Burton Albion sign Australian midfielder from Hearts

Ryan Edwards
Ryan Edwards played for Hearts, Partick Thistle and St Mirren during his time in Scotland

Burton Albion have completed the signing of Australian midfielder Ryan Edwards on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old joins from Scottish Premiership side Hearts and previously played for Reading in the Championship.

"Nigel Clough made a real positive impression on me and wanted me down here as quickly as possible. I'm excited to get started," said Edwards.

Manager Clough added: "His energy is one of the main features of his game; his fitness level is very high."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you