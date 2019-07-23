Ryan Edwards: Burton Albion sign Australian midfielder from Hearts

Ryan Edwards played for Hearts, Partick Thistle and St Mirren during his time in Scotland

Burton Albion have completed the signing of Australian midfielder Ryan Edwards on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old joins from Scottish Premiership side Hearts and previously played for Reading in the Championship.

"Nigel Clough made a real positive impression on me and wanted me down here as quickly as possible. I'm excited to get started," said Edwards.

Manager Clough added: "His energy is one of the main features of his game; his fitness level is very high."

