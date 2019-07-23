Motherwell: Allan Campbell signs extension until 2021

Allan Campbell made his Motherwell debut at the age of 18

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell has signed a new deal to keep him at Fir Park until 2021.

The tenacious midfielder, 21, played 40 games at the heart of midfield for the Scottish Premiership side throughout the last campaign.

A product of the Fir Park youth system, Campbell also has 15 Scotland Under-21 caps.

"We have now put Allan in line with other first team players," manager Stephen Robinson said.

"We felt it was a deserved reward for his hard work and his consistent performances.

"When he signed his previous deal, he was at a different stage of his career. His development and growth has accelerated to such an extent that it was vital we matched that with terms to reflect that."