Jayson Molumby: Millwall sign Brighton midfielder on loan

Jayson Molumby playing for the Republic of Ireland
Jayson Molumby has made five appearances for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s

Millwall have signed midfielder Jayson Molumby on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old, who is the current captain of Republic of Ireland Under-21s, has also signed a new two-year deal with the Seagulls.

He made his Albion debut in a 1-0 League cup win over Barnet in August 2017.

Molumby is Millwall's sixth signing of the summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you