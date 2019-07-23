Jayson Molumby: Millwall sign Brighton midfielder on loan

From the section

Jayson Molumby has made five appearances for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s

Millwall have signed midfielder Jayson Molumby on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old, who is the current captain of Republic of Ireland Under-21s, has also signed a new two-year deal with the Seagulls.

He made his Albion debut in a 1-0 League cup win over Barnet in August 2017.

Molumby is Millwall's sixth signing of the summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.