Jay Fulton helps Swansea City to pre-season win at Bristol Rovers

Bersant Celina launches a Swansea attack against Bristol Rovers
Jay Fulton continued his good goal-scoring form in pre-season to help Swansea City win at Bristol Rovers.

The midfielder followed up his hat-trick in the 6-1 win over Exeter City with another fine strike, finding the corner of the net from 25 yards.

Borja Baston added a second, chipping goalkeeper Jordi van Stappershoef after being played in by Oli McBurnie.

Joel Asoro added a late third to give the scoreline some gloss, scoring from Barrie McKay's far-post cross.

The Swans have made no secret of their desire to offload Baston - a £15.5m signing from Atletico Madrid.

But last weekend manager Steve Cooper left the door open for the Spaniard to play a part in the Championship campaign.

Swansea wrap up their pre-season schedule at home to Italian Serie A side Atalanta on Saturday, 27 July.

