Darnell Furlong: West Brom sign QPR defender on four-year deal

Darnell Furlong
Darnell Furlong followed in the footsteps of his father Paul, by playing for Queens Park Rangers

West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of defender Darnell Furlong from Queens Park Rangers.

The right-back, 23, has signed a four-year contract after arriving at The Hawthorns for an undisclosed fee.

Furlong came through the ranks at QPR and appeared 57 times for the London club after making his debut in 2014.

He is West Brom's fourth summer signing, joining new arrivals Filip Krovinovic, Kenneth Zohore and Semi Ajayi at the West Midlands club.

