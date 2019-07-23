Byron Moore: Striker becomes fifth player to join Plymouth from Bury

Byron Moore made 195 appearances for Crewe Alexandra after coming through their academy

Byron Moore has become the fifth player to move from Bury to Plymouth this summer, after joining the Pilgrims.

The south coast club have signed the 30-year-old striker on a free transfer.

Moore is the latest player to follow new Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe to Home Park from the Shakers, who are struggling with financial issues.

The former Crewe Alexandra academy forward scored five goals in 18 appearances for Bury last season, after joining from Bristol Rovers.

Moore follows winger Danny Mayor, defenders Will Aimson and Callum McFadzean and forward Dom Telford in switching from Bury this summer.

