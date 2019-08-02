Quiz: Can you name the Community Shield winners since 1930?

The FA Community Shield takes place this weekend as Manchester City take on Liverpool.

The game serves as the official curtain-raiser for the new season and usually pits the reigning Premier League champions against the FA Cup winners.

But as City won both their opponent is the league runner up, which was Liverpool.

The tie has been played in its current format since 1930. How many of 20 winners since then can you name? Take our quiz to find out.

*denotes the times the Community Shield was shared after a draw.