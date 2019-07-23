Chelsea: Frank Lampard's side beat Barcelona in Japan friendly

Abraham made up for an earlier miss from four yards by scoring a classy goal by calmly rounding the keeper

Goals from Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley gave Frank Lampard's Chelsea an impressive 2-1 win against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly in Japan.

Abraham opened the scoring with a neat first-half finish after rounding the goalkeeper and substitute Barkley curled in a second late on.

Ivan Rakitic struck in injury time for Barcelona with powerful drive.

The game saw £107m signing Antoine Griezmann make his debut for the Spanish giants.

The former Atletico Madrid striker showed some good touches and linked up well with Ousmane Dembele, who is reportedly set to leave Barcelona this summer, but never really troubled Kepa in the Chelsea goal.

More to follow.